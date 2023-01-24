“He’s not injured” – Howe says Newcastle player is fine, he’s just not been picking him

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has admitted he’s been choosing not to play Ryan Fraser recently, rather than leaving him out because of a fitness issue.

Howe denies that the Scottish winger is carrying an injury, though he also insisted that his former Bournemouth player remains an important part of his squad.

“No, he’s not injured,” Howe told reporters when asked about Fraser’s situation.

“He just needs to keep training hard. He’s a valued member of the squad.

“I know him better than anyone and I know what he’s capable of. I’d love to see him back in a Newcastle shirt.”

More Stories / Latest News
“Would be an honour” – Leeds star admits he could leave to return to his former club
Former Manchester United youngster appears in court to face rape charges
21-year-old winger linked with Newcastle ‘impressed’ by Eddie Howe

It’s hard to imagine Fraser has much of a future at St James’ Park, but it’s interesting that Howe has also tried to defend the player during this difficult period.

More Stories Eddie Howe Ryan Fraser

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.