The Telegraph reports that Nottingham Forest have enquired about signing Allan Saint-Maximin from Newcastle United.
The Reds allegedly made a “ambitious enquiry” for the Frenchman after signing Chris Wood on an initial loan agreement.
Forest’s sporting director Filippo Giraldi is a “big admirer” of him. However, Newcastle wants to keep him on Tyneside as the club battles for a top-four finish and the Carabao Cup.
Other rumors from Italy indicate that AC Milan are also interested in Saint-Maximin; according to Tuttomercato, the Serie A powerhouses have chosen him as a backup for top target Nicolo Zaniolo who is set to depart in January.