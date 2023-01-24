The Telegraph reports that Nottingham Forest have enquired about signing Allan Saint-Maximin from Newcastle United.

The Reds allegedly made a “ambitious enquiry” for the Frenchman after signing Chris Wood on an initial loan agreement.

The winger hasn’t started a match for the team since their Carabao Cup victory against Crystal Palace in November of last year, but it appears the organization isn’t interested in letting the player go.

Forest’s sporting director Filippo Giraldi is a “big admirer” of him. However, Newcastle wants to keep him on Tyneside as the club battles for a top-four finish and the Carabao Cup.

Other rumors from Italy indicate that AC Milan are also interested in Saint-Maximin; according to Tuttomercato, the Serie A powerhouses have chosen him as a backup for top target Nicolo Zaniolo who is set to depart in January.