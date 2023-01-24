Premier League star provides Man United with big boost after refusing to sign new contract

Brentford FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Brentford’s David Raya is a Premier League star that is attracting a lot of interest with his performances this year and with several clubs interested in the goalkeeper, the Spaniard has refused to sign a new deal with the Bees. 

That is according to Spanish outlet Relevo, who reports that Raya has refused to extend his current Brentford contract beyond 2024 as Man United, Tottenham and Chelsea are all interested in signing the 27-year-old.

All three Premier League outfits have already made contact with his representatives over a move and it could see the goalkeeper make a switch during the summer window.

More Stories / Latest News
Erik ten Hag makes decision on Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho
“Wouldn’t be surprised” – Agent tips ‘major outsider’ to succeed Gareth Southgate
Manchester City looking to beat Chelsea to the signing of World Cup winner

Raya has been at Brentford since 2019 and has gone on to play 143 times for the Bees, keeping 49 clean sheets. The 27-year-old has been very impressive this season and would be a great fit for the three aforementioned clubs.

All three Premier League sides are in need of a better goalkeeper for next season, with Man United being the least down-and-out about their situation, but Erik ten Hag is said to want a keeper who is strong with the ball at his feet.

More Stories David Raya

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.