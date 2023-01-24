Real Madrid have trick up their sleeve to beat Liverpool to Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is one of the hottest properties in football at present. With the England international set to move on from Borussia Dortmund this summer, clubs are working hard behind the scenes to lay the groundwork to sign the 19-year-old. 

Real Madrid and Liverpool are consistently being reported as the frontrunners for the midfielder and the La Liga giants could have a trick up their sleeve to tempt Dortmund into selling Bellingham to them.

According to Sky Germany, Real Madrid want to lower the midfielder’s £150m fee and have planned internally to offer Dortmund €100m and Eduardo Camavinga for the England star.

It is uncertain whether the Bundesliga club would accept this but it is said that Camavinga has no intention of leaving Spain this summer, despite not playing much this season. 

Real Madrid might still pay Bellingham’s fee in the traditional way but at least it is another option on the table for the Spanish giants should they struggle to cough up the cash.

As for their nearest rivals in the race, Liverpool, the Reds could struggle to pay for Bellingham this summer as they are likely to be without Champions League football next season and the money that brings. According to The Athletic, the Premier League club are trying to sell their fringe players to fund the deal and on the face of it, that is not a good sign for the Merseyside club.

The race for the England international is still wide open but the time to make a decision for the 19-year-old is getting closer.

