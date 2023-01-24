Sky Sports reporter provides update on Jude Bellingham that Liverpool fans will want to hear

Liverpool’s pursuit of Jude Bellingham is “hot” at present as the Reds look to be in the lead of the race for the England international.

The midfielder is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer and is wanted by Liverpool, Real Madrid and Man City.

Speaking on Sky Sports, German reporter Florian Plettenberg has provided an update on Bellingham’s situation and it looks like it is good news for Liverpool fans.

Plettenberg said: “BVB are chanceless at this stage to keep him but he has a contract without a release clause so the price tag is very, very high. Dortmund want between €100m-€150m,” before going on to mention more about the interested clubs.

The German reporter continued by saying that Liverpool, Man Cty and Real Madrid are all in the race for the England international and that the midfielder is the Reds’ number one target.

Jurgen Klopp is yet to speak to Jude Bellingham personally says the Sky Sports reporter but the likes of Julian Ward have had conversations with the midfielder. Klopp is “pushing, pushing, pushing” though and has made it clear that he wants Bellingham above everyone else.

“Liverpool and Bellingham is hot but they have to make clear right now who is paying the money,” Plettenburg finished off with.

The Sky Sports Germany reporter’s update suggests that Liverpool are in the lead of the race for Bellingham and that they are doing everything they can to bring him to Anfield for next season.