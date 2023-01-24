Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri.

According to the Italian publication Il Messaggero, Premier League sides West Ham and Everton are keeping tabs on the Italian manager as well.

The former Chelsea manager has done an impressive job at Lazio and it is no surprise that the Premier League clubs are eyeing a potential move for him.

Antonio Conte will be out of contract in the summer and Tottenham have not been able to agree on a new deal with him. The Londoners will have to bring in a quality replacement and Sarri could prove to be an impressive addition.

The Italian has managed the Premier League club before and he helped Chelsea win the UEFA Europa League in 2018-19.

As for Everton, they recently parted ways with under-fire manager Frank Lampard and they need someone who can come in and lift the spirits around the club. The Toffees will be desperate to secure their place in the Premier League next season and it remains to be seen whether they can convince Sarri to come in and guide them to safety.

Meanwhile, West Ham are in the relegation battle as well and David Moyes has been unable to get the best out of his squad this season. The Hammers could look to bring in an alternative if the results do not improve drastically and Sarri would be quite a coup for them.

It remains to be seen whether the Italian manager is open to returning to the Premier League once again.

However, a mid-season move seems highly unlikely and Sarri will not want to abandon his project at Lazio at this stage of the campaign.

It seems that any club hoping to appoint him as their new manager might have to wait until the summer.