Exclusive: Antonio Conte not currently negotiating Tottenham contract, exit a possibility

Fabrizio Romano has written in the Daily Briefing about Antonio Conte’s future at Tottenham following recent speculation over his potential departure from the north London club.

It seems there are some question marks over Conte’s future, with the former Chelsea boss not currently negotiating a new contract with Spurs, and with Romano admitting there’s a chance he could leave at the end of the season.

Tottenham have not been as convincing this term as they looked last year when they managed an impressive top four finish under Conte, who had a huge impact on the team’s performances after replacing Nuno Espirito Santo, who’d made a terrible start to the season.

It remains to be seen, however, if THFC can keep hold of Conte for much longer, with lingering doubts over the 53-year-old as he edges closer to the end of his current contract with the club.

“Antonio Conte has not made any decision yet,” Romano explained. “There’s not even a negotiation with Tottenham as things stand.

“Conte will decide close to the end of the season, he has not communicated anything to Tottenham. It will take time and depend on the project.

“Conte leaving is a possibility for sure, but I can’t say it’s 100% decided now.”

If Conte does end up leaving Spurs, he will surely have plenty of suitors around Europe after an impressive career that has seen him win league titles in Italy and England.