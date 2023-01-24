Tottenham confident of beating rivals to transfer as player heads for Spurs medical

Tottenham are reportedly expecting to be able to hijack Everton’s transfer deal for Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma.

The Netherlands international had been set to sign for Everton on loan, but it now seems Spurs believe they may have moved into pole position for his signature, according to football.london.

The report states that Tottenham swooped in at the last moment to agree a deal for Danjuma, with the 25-year-old now said to be on his way to undergo a medical with the north London club.

Danjuma has impressed in his time in La Liga, and also showed some promise in a spell with Bournemouth earlier in his career, so it will be interesting to see him in English football again.

Arnaut Danjuma looks set to join Tottenham over Everton
This is a huge blow for Everton, whose misery on and off the pitch continues, with Danjuma now seemingly out of their reach.

This comes just after Frank Lampard’s sacking as Toffees boss, with the club sitting all the way down in 19th place in the Premier League table, with relegation looking an increasingly realistic possibility.

