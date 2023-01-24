Video: Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich uses Rashford celebration after 90th-minute goal of the season contender

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Joshua Kimmich saved Bayern Munich from defeat on Tuesday night with his stunning last-minute goal helping the Bundesliga leaders snatch a 1-1 draw against FC Koln.

The draw sees Bayern’s lead at the top reduced to four but a win for Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday would see it go down to three ahead of the pair meeting at the weekend.

The goal that helped Bayern Munich to a point was a sensational one from Joshua Kimmich, who struck the ball from around 35 yards out to put himself in contention for the goal of the season.

The German midfielder used the celebration of Man United’s Marcus Rashford after the goal – which is a reminder to look after your mental health.

The exceptional strike can be seen below.

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports and ESPN

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United offered the chance to sign £35 attacking midfielder
Paul Merson says Man United need to sign £100m star to start winning trophies
(Video) Joelinton fails to put Newcastle ahead with miss-of-the-season contender
More Stories Joshua Kimmich Marcus Rashford

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.