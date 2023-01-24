Joshua Kimmich saved Bayern Munich from defeat on Tuesday night with his stunning last-minute goal helping the Bundesliga leaders snatch a 1-1 draw against FC Koln.

The draw sees Bayern’s lead at the top reduced to four but a win for Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday would see it go down to three ahead of the pair meeting at the weekend.

The goal that helped Bayern Munich to a point was a sensational one from Joshua Kimmich, who struck the ball from around 35 yards out to put himself in contention for the goal of the season.

The German midfielder used the celebration of Man United’s Marcus Rashford after the goal – which is a reminder to look after your mental health.

The exceptional strike can be seen below.

Yeah Rashford inspo is real. What a screamer from Kimmich ?? pic.twitter.com/oaWQZffKe9 — Kaz (@kazidris) January 24, 2023

JOSHUA KIMMICH WITH THE STRIKE OF THE YEAR ??? pic.twitter.com/xxBtM5ErwZ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 24, 2023

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports and ESPN