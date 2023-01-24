(Video) Conte admits he wants to win trophies with Kane at Spurs

Antonio Conte has spoken about Harry Kane’s Tottenham Hotspur future.

Monday night’s Premier League match between Fulham and Spurs saw Kane equal Jimmy Greave’s club goalscoring record of 266 goals across all competitions, and following the Englishman’s latest strike, his manager has opened up on his future.

Heavily linked with a move away from London including to Manchester United, Kane, 29, is facing an uncertain future, but, according to Conte, nothing would please him more than winning major silverware with Kane leading the Lilywhites’ attack.

“He [Kane] loves Tottenham,” Conte told reporters recently.

“Tottenham is in his heart and it should be good if together we were able to win something.”