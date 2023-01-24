(Video) Joelinton fails to put Newcastle ahead with miss-of-the-season contender

Newcastle United FC Southampton FC
Posted by

Joelinton failed to put Newcastle into the lead against Southampton with a miss-of-the-season contender. 

Newcastle travelled to Southampton in the Carabao Cup first-leg with a view of securing a positive result ahead of the return leg at home.

Newcastle struggled to break Southampton down, but Joelinton was gifted a golden opportunity in the second half but he somehow managed to miss the target.

Pictures from Sky Sports.

Joelinton won’t want to see that one again, especially if Newcastle fail to reach the final of the cup.

