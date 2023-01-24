(Video) Joelinton fails to put Newcastle ahead with miss-of-the-season contender

Joelinton failed to put Newcastle into the lead against Southampton with a miss-of-the-season contender.

Newcastle travelled to Southampton in the Carabao Cup first-leg with a view of securing a positive result ahead of the return leg at home.

Newcastle struggled to break Southampton down, but Joelinton was gifted a golden opportunity in the second half but he somehow managed to miss the target.

A HUGE miss from Joelinton from close range! ? pic.twitter.com/o3w8xgEQfe — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 24, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports.

Joelinton won’t want to see that one again, especially if Newcastle fail to reach the final of the cup.