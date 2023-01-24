“Would be an honour” – Leeds star admits he could leave to return to his former club

Wilfried Gnonto has refused to rule out a return to former club Inter Milan.

The talented 19-year-old attacker is enjoying an impressive breakthrough, and despite making his debut for the Whites this season, Gnonto is already one of the first names on Jesse Marsch’s teamsheet.

However, speaking during a recent interview, the Italian winger has admitted it would ‘be an honour’ to one day return to Inter Milan – the club whose youth academy he came through.

“I owe a lot to Inter,” Leeds United’s number 29 said.

“(Inter Milan gave me) eight fundamental years for my growth that led me to be the footballer and man I am now. Playing for or against Inter would always be a great honour.”

The exciting teenager spent the best part of 10 years with Inter’s academy but failed to make a senior appearance for the club before moving to FC Zurich in Switzerland and eventually being signed by Leeds last summer.

However, regardless of his affection for Inter Milan, Gnonto explained that a club’s sporting project is the most important thing and admitted that he is committed to Leeds United.

“The Premier League is one of the best leagues in Europe, if not the best,” Gnonto added.

“All the teams play openly and there’s a very high intensity. It’s a huge challenge for me. I have the opportunity to confront myself every week with some of the best players.”

Since making his Leeds debut earlier this season, Gnonto, who has four years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 11 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to four goals along the way.