Newcastle United are expected to sign the Everton winger Anthony Gordon this month.

The 21-year-old winger has been linked with a move to the Premier League club Chelsea as well, but the player is expected to snub a move to Stamford Bridge in favour of joining the Magpies.

As per Football Transfers, Newcastle have offered €39m rising to €56m with add-ons for the winger.

Newcastle have had an excellent season so far and they are well-placed to secure Champions League qualification for the next season.

Manager Eddie Howe is looking to add more quality and depth to his side this month so that Newcastle can sustain their push for a top-four finish.

Gordon has not been at his best for Everton this season, but he is a prodigious young talent with a big future ahead of him. If he manages to regain his confidence and form with a move to Newcastle, he could be a key player for the Magpies during the second half of the season.

Star player Allan Saint-Maximin has been quite inconsistent this season and Newcastle could certainly use more options in the wide areas. Gordon is expected to compete with the Frenchman for starting berth during the second half of the campaign.

Meanwhile, reports claim that former Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley has advised Gordon to join Newcastle instead of moving to Stamford Bridge. Apparently, Barkley urged the 21-year-old winger to avoid a distracting life in London and focus on his football with a move to Newcastle.

Furthermore, Gordon would have struggled for regular game time at Stamford Bridge, especially with Mykhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix and Noni Madueke arriving in January.