£35m man has agreed to join Leeds but Orta must now agree final fee

Leeds United have made progress in their pursuit of Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie.

That’s according to transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims the American midfielder has now agreed to personal terms with Jesse Marsch’s Whites ahead of a proposed January move.

The deal has not yet been finalised though with Leeds United’s directors still needing to agree to a transfer fee with Juventus.

It shouldn’t be too difficult to conclude from here though – not only have Juventus just been docked 15 points following corporate fraud, but McKennie is clearly desperate to link up with compatriot Marsch in Yorkshire.