Exclusive: Everton left “shocked” by Tottenham’s last-minute Arnaut Danjuma transfer hijack

Tottenham’s late move to hijack the Arnaut Danjuma deal left Everton “shocked”, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s edition of the Daily Briefing, his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Danjuma is now set to leave Villarreal for a loan move to Tottenham rather than Everton, despite everything having been done with the Toffees before a last-minute swoop from Spurs.

According to Romano, Danjuma’s move to Everton was all but done, with the Netherlands international undergoing a medical with the Merseyside outfit, as well as doing media duties with the club.

However, Tottenham saw this as a great opportunity and tried their luck with a late move between Monday night and Tuesday morning, and it seems to have paid off.

“Tottenham decided to move during the night between Monday and Tuesday. They considered Danjuma on loan as big opportunity and so they jumped on it,” Romano said.

“Everton were shocked as Danjuma agreed terms, did his medical tests and also media stuff; Everton will now explore many possibilities including Kamaldeen Sulemana and more.”

Spurs fans will no doubt hope the 25-year-old can have a positive impact for Antonio Conte’s side after a bit of a dip in form recently that could harm their chances of a top four finish.

Danjuma has shone in his time in La Liga and it will be interesting to see if he can replicate that in the Premier League.