Arsenal are looking to hijack Leeds’ move for American international and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie.

McKennie has been a regular for Juventus over the last few years and enjoyed an impressive World Cup with the USA. The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League on multiple occasions since moving to Juventus, and he’s now got two English clubs looking to bring him to the Premier League.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, Arsenal have made a late move to sign McKennie despite Leeds reportedly closing in on his signature.

With Mohammed Elneny out injured, bringing in another midfielder to add depth to their squad is clearly a priority for Arsenal before the January transfer window closes.

Mikel Arteta has already brought in a defender and an attacker, so bringing in a midfielder to bolster his squad makes sense.

McKennie is reportedly valued at around £26m, which is a fair price for a 24-year-old performing in a top league. However, Leeds are more likely to offer him regular first-team football, with Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey performing so well.