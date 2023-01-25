Arsenal looking to hijack Leeds’ move for American international

Arsenal FC Leeds United FC
Posted by

Arsenal are looking to hijack Leeds’ move for American international and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie.

McKennie has been a regular for Juventus over the last few years and enjoyed an impressive World Cup with the USA. The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League on multiple occasions since moving to Juventus, and he’s now got two English clubs looking to bring him to the Premier League.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, Arsenal have made a late move to sign McKennie despite Leeds reportedly closing in on his signature.

Weston McKennie in action for Juventus.
More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Spurs wary of Chelsea potentially hijacking major transfer
UEFA backtrack on major change to EURO 2024 in latest announcement
Arsenal interested in signing Juventus star to bolster forward line

With Mohammed Elneny out injured, bringing in another midfielder to add depth to their squad is clearly a priority for Arsenal before the January transfer window closes.

Mikel Arteta has already brought in a defender and an attacker, so bringing in a midfielder to bolster his squad makes sense.

McKennie is reportedly valued at around £26m, which is a fair price for a 24-year-old performing in a top league. However, Leeds are more likely to offer him regular first-team football, with Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey performing so well.

 

 

More Stories Weston McKennie

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.