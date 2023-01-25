Aston Villa are looking to improve their attacking options before the January transfer window closes and they were keen on signing the Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams.

According to a report from Daily Mail, Aston Villa were prepared to pay the £45 million release clause of the 20-year-old forward and they were also ready to offer him a contract worth around £120,000 per week.

The West Midlands club recently sanctioned the departure of Danny Ings to West Ham United and Unai Emery is looking to add more firepower to his side.

Villa have shown considerable improvement since his arrival and they have picked up three wins from their last four Premier League matches.

Emery will be hoping to guide Aston Villa to a top-half finish this season but they need to improve their squad in order for that to happen and sustain their current momentum.

The 20-year-old Spanish international has reportedly caught the attention of the Aston Villa manager with his performances and Emery was prepared to go the distance to sign him.

However, the Athletic Bilbao attacker has now rejected a move to the Premier League club and Aston Villa could turn their attention towards Luiz Henrique now.

Williams is highly rated in Spanish football and he has a big future ahead of him. A top-class coach like Emery could have helped him improve further and fulfill his tremendous potential.

It will be interesting to see if Villa can get a deal for Henrique across the line now.

The Brazilian has done well for Real Betis this season and the 22-year-old is reportedly valued at £20 million.