Brighton have offer rejected for Liverpool target with Reds likely to revive interest in the summer

Brighton and Hove Albion Liverpool FC
The upcoming summer is set to be a major point in how Liverpool move forward as a team as Jurgen Klopp looks to set about fixing his midfield issues.

Jude Bellingham is the German coach’s number one target, reports Sky Sports, but the Premier League giants face big competition from both Man City and Real Madrid for the England international.

The Reds’ midfield recruitment drive will likely not stop there, and according to Miguel Delaney, Liverpool could revive their interest in RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara having previously held an interest in the 24-year-old.

According to the Guardian, Brighton have had an offer for Haidara rejected by RB Leipzig this week, with the Bundesliga club telling the midfielder that they do not want to sell him this month.

The report states that the Leipzig star has a clause in his contract that allows him to leave the German club in the summer and that could play into Liverpool’s hands if they decide to make a move.

