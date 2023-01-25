Chelsea ready to compete with Liverpool to sign Portuguese international

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Chelsea are ready to compete with Liverpool to sign Portuguese international Matheus Nunes.

Nunes only signed for Wolves at the beginning of the season, but with the Midlands club struggling, he could be considering a move away from the club.

With Liverpool and Chelsea both needing midfield options over the next couple of transfer windows, Nunes could be an option for both sides, and they’re now both interested in signing the Wolves midfielder, according to the Telegraph.

The report claims that Chelsea have a host of targets being considered but Nunes is now on their list.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal still need to strengthen in one particular position
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United team news – two English stars miss out for Ten Hag’s side
Problems for Pep Guardiola at Man City as five big-name stars unhappy with the manager

It won’t be easy to convince Wolves to offload Nunes so soon after him joining the club, but Chelsea certainly have the financial power to possibly tempt Wolves into selling.

N’Golo Kante and Jorginho are both out of contract at the end of the season, so it’s no surprise to see Chelsea drawing up a shortlist of midfielders. Liverpool are in a similar situation, with James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita also out of contract.

With both sides not performing as well as they would be expecting, this reaffirms their need for reinforcements.

More Stories Matheus Nunes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.