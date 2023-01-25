Chelsea are ready to compete with Liverpool to sign Portuguese international Matheus Nunes.

Nunes only signed for Wolves at the beginning of the season, but with the Midlands club struggling, he could be considering a move away from the club.

With Liverpool and Chelsea both needing midfield options over the next couple of transfer windows, Nunes could be an option for both sides, and they’re now both interested in signing the Wolves midfielder, according to the Telegraph.

The report claims that Chelsea have a host of targets being considered but Nunes is now on their list.

It won’t be easy to convince Wolves to offload Nunes so soon after him joining the club, but Chelsea certainly have the financial power to possibly tempt Wolves into selling.

N’Golo Kante and Jorginho are both out of contract at the end of the season, so it’s no surprise to see Chelsea drawing up a shortlist of midfielders. Liverpool are in a similar situation, with James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita also out of contract.

With both sides not performing as well as they would be expecting, this reaffirms their need for reinforcements.