Chelsea star who is happy at the club could be sold for £53m to balance books

Chelsea have been on a spending spree since the London club was taken over by their new American owners last year but the Blues need to sell some of their stars to balance the books.

The West London side spent a massive £270m during the summer window – the second-highest summer spend by any club in the world after Real Madrid (£292m) in 2019 – and are following that up with a busy January window.

Graham Potter has already seen six stars join his squad this month and the Blues have gone over the £150m mark again, which means outgoings will need to happen over the rest of this window and the summer.

According to Sky Germany, one of those ongoing stars could be Champions League final goalscorer, Kai Havertz, who could be sold this summer for £53m to help balance the books.

However, the German international is happy at Stamford Bridge under Graham Potter and is likely to resist a sale.

Havertz has a contract with the Blues until 2025 and will hope to reach his full potential at the West London club in the near future.