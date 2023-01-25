Chelsea could be ready to consider letting Conor Gallagher leave on a permanent transfer if the right offer comes in from interested clubs.

The 22-year-old has not played regularly since returning to Stamford Bridge from his loan spell at Crystal Palace, and Ben Jacobs has provided an exclusive update on his situation.

Chelsea would ideally look to send Gallagher out on loan again, but it seems they could change their stance if anyone comes in with a bid in the region of £35-40million.

It’s not clear how likely that it is to happen, but Jacobs says Palace are interested in Gallagher again, while Newcastle could also be suitors for the England international.

“Chelsea could also be tempted to loan out Conor Gallagher, depending on what happens in central midfield in the coming days,” Jacobs said.

“Clubs like Crystal Palace, where he was on loan last season, and, again, Newcastle, would both be interested in Gallagher, so we’ll have to wait and see based on Chelsea’s own movements in the market.

“The club have indicated they’re against a sale, but that could be tested if they were to receive an offer in the region of £35-40m. It’s one to watch in the final few days of the market, because if Chelsea can get a midfielder in, someone might try a concrete late move for Gallagher, and then Chelsea, unlike last summer, could be tempted to do business there.”

Jacobs also explained in his column that Chelsea ace Christian Pulisic could be one for the exit door, with the USA international eyeing up a future move to Serie A amid interest from Juventus and AC Milan.