Everton star with 220 Premier League games wanted by Leeds United

Everton FC Leeds United FC
Leeds United are interested in signing Everton defender Michael Keane.

That’s according to a recent report from TalkSPORT, who claim the English centre-back is a candidate to leave Goodison Park with Jesse Marsch keen to bring him to Elland Road.

During Frank Lampard’s 12 months in charge of the Toffees, Keane fell out of favour and found most of his time was spent on the bench.

However, with Lampard now departed following his sacking at the start of the week, Keane may find that his Everton career is kick-started again.

Should that fail to be the case though, Leeds United are believed to be keen to push through a transfer, it won’t be easy though with the Toffees understandably reluctant to strengthen a direct league rival.

