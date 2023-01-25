Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on transfer upheaval at Everton

Everton are going through a bit of turmoil right now and their problems are not just limited to the pitch.

Following a series of poor performances, the Toffees decided to sack Frank Lampard and they are on the lookout for a new manager who can guide them to safety.

Meanwhile, Premier League rivals are looking to take advantage of their problems and lure a couple of players away from Goodison Park before the January transfer window closes.

According to Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, the Toffees will now have to make crucial decisions on the future of Amadou Onana and Anthony Gordon. Apparently, Newcastle United are pushing to sign Gordon this month and Onana is on the radar of clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal.

Romano wrote: “Everton have to make many decisions on many players including Amadou Onana, and Anthony Gordon with Newcastle pushing now, and they’ll also have to select a new coach soon. Onana was not close to any top club during the summer, Everton were really determined on signing him in August.”

It remains to be seen whether the Toffees can hold on to their prized assets and improve on their performances in the coming weeks. Furthermore, they will have to get a suitable replacement for Lampard as well.

Marcelo Bielsa is thought to be on their radar and it remains to be seen whether the former Leeds United boss is keen on returning to the Premier League.

Everton are currently 19th in the league table and they will need to make a series of important decisions that could determine their future in the Premier League.