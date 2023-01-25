Exclusive: Newcastle United in advanced talks to sign former Chelsea transfer target

Newcastle United are in advanced talks to bring Everton’s Anthony Gordon to St. James’ Park during the current transfer window with the Magpies said to be pushing to get the deal done.

This is a key window for both Premier League clubs as Newcastle are looking to cement their place in the top four, whilst Everton are fighting for survival at the other end of the league standings.

Last summer there were multiple clubs interested in signing the winger, such as Chelsea and Tottenham, but this time around it seems that Newcastle are on their own in bidding for the 21-year-old.

Providing an update on the Tyneside club’s pursuit of the Everton star, Ben Jacobs stated in his latest exclusive CaughtOffside column: “Everton are struggling to hang on to a few players. They could very well lose Anthony Gordon, most likely to Newcastle. Chelsea have got a historical interest in Gordon but they’ve not yet placed a bid, whereas Newcastle are pushing, and have already made an offer, and are in what I think can now be termed quite advanced talks to get this over the line, and Gordon wants the move as well.”

Everton are said to be holding out for £30m for the winger, but the deal could depend on whether the Toffees can bring in a replacement for the 21-year-old before the January transfer window shuts.

Gordon is not having a good season with the Merseyside club and it will be interesting to see how Eddie Howe gets the best out of the Everton star should he make the move in the next few days.