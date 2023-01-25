Tottenham are wary of Chelsea potentially hijacking their deal for Sporting Lisbon defender Pedro Porro.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside that Tottenham are pushing to sign Sporting Lisbon right-back Porro. Antonio Conte has regularly switched between Matt Doherty and Emerson Royal this season, with neither player nailing down a starting spot.

The right-back position is widely considered as one of Tottenham’s weakest positions in their current squad, so it’s no surprise to see Conte looking to strengthen this area during the January transfer window.

However, Ben Jacobs has now spoken to CaughtOffside via Substack claiming Spurs could be worried that Chelsea will hijack the deal.

“When the window opened they knew they needed a right-back and a central midfielder, and at the time of writing, they haven’t got either. They’ve added some fine talents, and Joao Felix and Mykhaylo Mudryk in particular look like outstanding signings and real statements by the club, while Benoit Badiashile has also been excellent since joining from Monaco, but despite that two priority positions still haven’t been filled. We’ll have to watch and see if Chelsea can get Malo Gusto or potentially even Pedro Porro – Spurs certainly know that a hijack isn’t impossible,” said Jacobs.

Chelsea aren’t afraid to splash the cash this window and right-back could be a priority for them. You’d imagine Todd Boehly would be willing to offer better terms for both club and player, so Spurs may need to act fast to secure their man.

With Reece James suffering from regular injuries this season, bringing in a right-back to provide cover and competition could be necessary. Graham Potter has utilised players out of position to replace James.