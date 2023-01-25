Everton recently parted ways with manager Frank Lampard after a series of disappointing performances.

According to a report from Daily Mail, the Toffees are now eyeing up a move for the former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa. Apparently, Everton will consider moving for Sam Allardyce if Bielsa turns them down.

Apparently, the Argentine manager has already spoken to the club and he has laid out the conditions before any potential move. Bielsa has reportedly urged Everton to sign pacey players this month so that the squad can execute his style of play.

The former Leeds boss wants Everton to sign fast defenders and it remains to be seen whether Everton can fulfill his demands.

They are expected to lose Anthony Gordon in January and the Toffees will have to invest the proceeds from his sale carefully.

If they manage to bring Bielsa to Goodison Park, it could prove to be a superb acquisition.

The Argentine manager did an exceptional job at Leeds United and his high-energy style of football was a massive hit at Elland Road. The Goodison Park faithful are likely to enjoy his brand of football as well.

Everton are currently 19th in the league table and they will be desperate to beat the drop this season.

Their attack has been a major concern this season and it remains to be seen whether they can bring in a reliable goal scorer who will guide them to safety during the second half of the campaign.