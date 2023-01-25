FSG reach new milestone with $600m boost amid search for Liverpool investment

Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group are looking to sell a minority share in the Premier League club to investors in order to bring in more cash to compete in the expensive world of football but the American group have reached a new milestone in their total value.

FSG, whose ownership of Liverpool, the Boston Red Sox MLB team, the Pittsburgh Penguins NHL franchise, NASCAR’s RSK Racing and a number of other sports, entertainment and real estate-related businesses has seen them become one of the world’s biggest sporting empires in the world, and their total value now stands at $10.4bn according to Forbes magazine.

The $10.4bn (£8.46bn) is a jump from the $9.8bn (£7.97bn) from 2022, a rise of around $600m.

The group is valued higher than most of the other owners in the Premier League with only the value of Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke’s Kroenke Sports & Entertainment ($12.75bn) higher.