Fulham set to sign Arsenal defender on loan

Fulham are set to complete the loan signing of Arsenal defender Cedric this week.

That’s according to a recent report from ESPN, who claims the Portuguese full-back is on the verge of completing a move to Craven Cottage until the end of the season.

The proposed deal is set to be a straightforward loan with no option to buy included.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Tottenham optimistic over clinching transfer deal and will push again in next 24 hours

Manager Marco Silva will be delighted if the two London-based clubs can reach an agreement. The former Everton boss not only knows Cedric well following their time spent together at Sporting Lisbon but with limited options at right-back, the Arsenal man will provide important cover and competition.

Looking to cement their place in the top half of the Premier League, having a player with the experience of Cedric at their disposal, Fulham will feel confident they can retain their top-flight status.

Since joining the Gunners from Southampton in 2020, Cedric, who has just 18 months left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 59 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to seven goals along the way.