Gary Neville not fully impressed with Man United player during commentary and says he needs to be more like Man City star

Manchester United were 3-0 winners over Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night and one player needs to start improving according to Gary Neville. 

During the first half of the match at the City Ground, Man United star Antony went one on one with a Forest defender before cutting inside onto his favourite left foot and shooting the ball over the crossbar.

After the action, Gary Neville gave his assessment of Antony during the commentary for Sky Sports and stated that the Brazilian needs to be less predictable and be more like Man City’s Riyad Mahrez.

Neville said via the Daily Mail: ‘I’ve been thinking a lot about Antony in the last few days. He needs to develop that (Riyad) Mahrez side of things to be able to go both ways.

‘At the moment he’s still a little bit predictable in trying to always force it onto his left foot.’

Overall, Antony put in a good shift against Nottingham Forest with some exciting actions being balanced out by moments of frustration.

The winger has not lit up Old Trafford yet this season, unlike Marcus Rashford on the other wing, but that will come with time under Erik ten Hag’s watch as the Brazil international is still only 22.

