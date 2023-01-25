Jarrod Bowen admits he wants 59-year-old as West Ham boss

Jarrod Bowen does not want David Moyes to be sacked from his role at West Ham.

The English winger, who has worked under Moyes since he joined the Hammers from Hull City three years ago, is desperate for his manager to stay on, despite the Scotsman being under heaps of pressure.

Although the Hammers found some pressure relieved after beating fellow relegation-strugglers Everton 2-0 last weekend, there are still no guarantees that West Ham’s board will continue with Moyes at the helm.

However, speaking in a recent interview, Bowen has put the blame on the players and urged the club to stick by Moyes.

“That’s the best way to be,” the winger told the Evening Standard.

“We know the pressure there is. The manager’s an experienced man, he’s been in the game long enough, he knows what’s at stake and how much pressure footballers are under anyway, so he doesn’t want to add to it.

“But we know, as players, it’s not been good enough. We haven’t been happy with the way we’ve performed.

“We know as players, we’re not stupid, we’re not daft. As players we’ve got ourselves in that position so it’s on us to get ourselves out of it.”