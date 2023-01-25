Liverpool have clear preference out of four midfield transfer targets

Liverpool reportedly have a clear preference when it comes to a new signing in midfield in the summer.

Although the Reds have several names on their list, such as Moises Caicedo, Matheus Nunes and Teun Koopmeiners, their top priority remains Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham, according to Goal.

Bellingham has shone in the Bundesliga and looks ideal to breathe new life into Liverpool’s midfield, with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara no longer looking at their best in this difficult season.

Caicedo, Nunes and Koopmeiners are also fine talents who could do a job in Jurgen Klopp’s side, but there’s no doubt Bellingham is in a bit of a league of his own right now.

Jude Bellingham is Liverpool’s top transfer target
The 19-year-old is also wanted by the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City, according to Goal’s report, so it might not be easy for Liverpool to win the race for this in-demand talent.

In which case, it might be wise to have Caicedo, Nunes and Koopmeiners in mind as possible alternatives in case Bellingham slips away.

