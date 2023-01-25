“I’ve watched him” – Chairman suggests he’s got real doubts over £35m Liverpool player, he’s not quick enough

Liverpool’s new signing Cody Gakpo hasn’t won everyone over since his transfer to Anfield earlier this January.

The Netherlands international looked outstanding during his time at PSV, with a number of top clubs linked with him before he ended up being snapped up by Liverpool.

Still, it’s been a bit of a slow start for Gakpo in English football so far, and Peterborough United chairman and Liverpool fan Darragh MaAnthony has admitted he’s a bit concerned about the 23-year-old’s lack of pace.

“I don’t want to call Gakpo a bad signing so early but I’ve watched him for four games and I’m like hmmm yeah,” said the chairman.

Cody Gakpo left PSV for Liverpool this January
“You can’t judge too early. Give him another four or five games, maybe. I’m not sure he’s top, top class. I hope that comes back to bite me. But I don’t think he’s quick enough.”

Gakpo was also wanted by Manchester United before Liverpool swooped in to sign him for around £35million.

