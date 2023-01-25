Brighton would reportedly be ready to sign Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain before the end of the January transfer window, but only if they let him go for free.

This is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which states that Oxlade-Chamberlain is of interest to Brighton after the recent sale of Leandro Trossard to Arsenal.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is no longer a regular for Jurgen Klopp’s side, so a departure could make sense, especially as he’ll be out of contract in the summer so surely leaving then anyway.

Brighton could give the former England international the chance to leave sooner, but it seems they’re not too keen to pay a fee for a player who is so close to becoming a free agent.

Liverpool could probably do with selling players, so a free transfer now doesn’t seem too appealing, though the Reds might also do well to think about freeing up space on their wage bill if they are to spend big on Jude Bellingham in the summer.

Bellingham continues to be linked strongly with LFC by Goal and others, and that also surely indicates that Oxlade-Chamberlain has no long-term future at Anfield.