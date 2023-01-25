Manchester United ready to sell duo amid West Ham, Newcastle interest

Manchester United are prepared to cash in on Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire.

According to a report from Talksport, Manchester United believe that the two players are expendable assets, but they will not sanction their departures until the summer transfer window.

Manager Erik ten Hag is not keen on weakening his squad midway through the campaign as the Red Devils look to cement their place in the Champions League next season.

Both McTominay and Maguire have fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford, and they need to leave the club in order to play regular first-team football.

Apparently West Ham United are interested in signing Harry Maguire this month, but the Red Devils have already turned down an approach from the Hammers.

Meanwhile, the likes of Southampton and Newcastle United and keeping tabs on Scott McTominay.

There is no doubt that both players could prove to be quality acquisitions for most Premier League clubs, and it will be interesting to see where they end up.

Maguire has lost his place in the starting lineup since the arrivals of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez. On the other hand, the signings of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro have pushed McTominay down the pecking order.