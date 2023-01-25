Newcastle United remain interested in signing the Chelsea attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech this month.

According to a report from the Telegraph, the Magpies have sounded out their other targets in case a move for Anthony Gordon proves too expensive.

Ziyech would be an inexpensive alternative to the Everton winger and Newcastle could sign the player on loan with an option to buy in the summer.

The 29-year-old Moroccan international has started just four Premier League games this season and he needs a move away from Stamford Bridge to get his career back on track.

Although a move to Newcastle might not be ideal for him, it would be a better option compared to sitting on the bench at Stamford bridge.

The player has been linked with clubs like Ajax and AC Milan in recent months but a move has not materialized.

Ziyech should look to join Newcastle on loan and get back to playing regularly at the club level. If he manages to impress with the Magpies, Newcastle could sign him permanently in the summer. Alternatively, there is likely to be added interest from foreign clubs who could provide him with an exit route out of the Premier League.

Despite his struggles in the Premier League, the 29-year-old midfielder managed to impress with Morocco in the recently concluded World Cup and he helped his country reach the semi-finals of the tournament.

There is no doubt that the 29-year-old is a quality player and he would add some much-needed creativity and vision in the final third for Newcastle.