Newcastle man set to leave the club today

Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow is close to leaving the club.

Darlow has fallen down the pecking order at Newcastle after Loris Karius was signed at the beginning of the season.

Martin Dubravka was also recalled from his loan at Manchester United, meaning Darlow stands little chance of playing football.

Now, according to Football Insider, Hull are in advanced talks to sign Darlow with a deal close to completion. The move makes sense for all parties, with Darlow needing to play football and Newcastle not needing him.

