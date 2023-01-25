Newcastle United are reportedly willing to part ways with winger Allan Saint-Maximin if they can agree a deal to sign Anthony Gordon from Everton.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims the Magpies are locked in talks to bring Gordon to St James’ Park and should a transfer materialise, Saint-Maximin will be the player sacrificed.

Hearing reports that the Magpies are willing to sell their explosive number 10 will probably come as little surprise to most fans. During the winger’s three years in the Northeast, he has been fairly inconsistent and those inconsistencies have seen him lose his place to Brazilian Joelinton.

Clearly not as highly rated as some of his other teammates by manager Eddie Howe, and knowing the former Nice attacker still has three years left on his deal, Newcastle will feel confident they can secure a decent fee.

In terms of Gordon though – the Everton wide-man looks like a strong candidate to depart Goodison Park this month and with the Toffees seemingly in freefall, it’s only a matter of time before a high-flying team poaches one of the country’s most exciting youngsters.