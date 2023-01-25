Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United team news – two English stars miss out for Ten Hag’s side

Nottingham Forest face Manchester United in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Despite their struggles at times this season, Steve Cooper has guided Forest within a couple of games of a cup final after only just gaining promotion to the Premier League. To even reach this stage of the competition is a huge achievement, but Manchester United won’t be an easy tie over two legs.

Forest have opted for a strong lineup to face Manchester United with the home tie likely to be pivotal if they’re to advance into the final. Dean Henderson is currently out injured but the United loanee would have been ineligible for this tie anyway due to the conditions of his loan.

Presenting: your United XI for the #CarabaoCup semi-final first leg ?#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 25, 2023

Interestingly, Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire aren’t in the squad for the game but they are boosted by the return of Casemiro, who missed the previous fixture against Arsenal.

Jesse Lingard will be looking to get one over his former club but the former England international is on the bench.

Manchester United have gone with a strong eleven with a real hope of winning silverware this season, with only Raphael Varane a potential player on the bench who you may expect to start.