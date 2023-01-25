Problems for Pep Guardiola at Man City as five big-name stars unhappy with the manager

Things at Man City have not been going smoothly of late and from the outset, it looks to many that something may be wrong at the Premier League champions as they continue hunting down Arsenal.

City are five points behind the Gunners, who have a game in hand, and have also been knocked out of the Carabao Cup this season.

Pep Guardiola’s team have not been at their scintillating best of late and after a recent win over Tottenham, the Man City boss went on a rant in an interview with Sky Sports where he questioned his players’ passion to win.

Many of Man City’s big-name stars have been heavily rotated this season and according to Jose Alvarez Haya: Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo, Ilkay Gundogan, Aymeric Laporte and Kyle Walker are all reportedly unhappy under Guardiola’s management at the moment.

Most of these stars have been dropped as a result of them not playing well, while their replacements have been thriving this season.

Joao Cancelo, for example, was one of the best full-backs in world football last season but has struggled this campaign and his replacement, Rico Lewis, has now emerged as an important star for Guardiola.

This is something that happens regularly at big clubs as everyone wants to play and it is nothing Pep Guardiola hasn’t seen or dealt with before. The Manchester clubs’ problems lie elsewhere and the City boss is setting about fixing them before it is too late in the season.