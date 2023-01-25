Exclusive: PSG “absolutely leading the race” for world class transfer ahead of Premier League clubs

Paris Saint-Germain are looking to be in pole position for the free transfer of Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar.

The Slovakia international has been a world class performer for Inter and could surely do a great job for a big club like PSG, while it seems Premier League clubs are also informed over his situation, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s edition of his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

Skriniar could join the numerous other big names and superstars at the Parc des Princes, with the 27-year-old perhaps feeling now is the right time to leave Inter and try to compete for major trophies like the Champions League elsewhere.

PSG make sense as a tempting destination for Skriniar, and it seems they’re currently more likely than English clubs to sign the player, if Romano’s latest update is anything to go by.

“PSG are absolutely leading the race for Milan Skriniar,” Romano said.

“They wanted Skriniar since last summer and so English clubs are just informed but no one is close to signing Skriniar more than PSG.

“He’s a great defender, potentially one of the best bargains of the summer for sure.”

This looks like potentially great business by PSG, who also notably signed Lionel Messi on a free a couple of years ago.