Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with a move for the Sporting Lisbon defender Pedro Porro.

According to a report from Daily Mail, the Premier League club are now aiming to close a deal with the Portuguese club today.

Apparently, Tottenham have had a £32.5 million bid rejected for the player but they will resume talks with Sporting later today and the London club are likely to offer a revised structure of payment, plus bonuses along with a possible player in return.

The 23-year-old has been one of Antonio Conte’s priority targets this month and it remains to be seen whether the Londoners can get the deal across the line.

The Spaniard has been In impressive form this season contributing to 12 goals (two goals, 10 assists) this season. He could certainly improve Tottenham going forward. The Sporting full-back Is capable of operating as a winger as well and his versatility will be an added bonus.

Bringing in a quality full-back will certainly address a major weakness in the Tottenham side and it remains to be seen whether they can add some craft in their midfield as well.

Tottenham have been linked with a number of creative midfielders like Nicolo Zaniolo in recent weeks.

Antonio Conte’s side are currently 5th in the league table and they will need to improve in order to secure Champions League qualification. Missing out on a top-four finish could be a devastating blow for the London club and they cannot afford to take any chances during the transfer window.

Getting the likes of Porro and a creative midfielder across the line should be a top priority for them before the January window closes.