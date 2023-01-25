Exclusive: Tottenham optimistic over clinching transfer deal and will push again in next 24 hours

Tottenham are optimistic about their chances of sealing the transfer of Sporting Lisbon star Pedro Porro despite potential issues with trying to agree a swap deal.

According to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Spurs have tried offering players to Sporting, but it’s not an easy route for them as things stand, though they seemingly remain confident some kind of deal can be struck.

Porro looks an ideal signing for Tottenham, and fans will hope something positive can happen soon, with Romano suggesting they’re going to push again to try to find an agreement in the next 24 hours.

Discussing the latest on the Porto to Spurs transfer saga, Romano said: “Tottenham will push again for Pedro Porro – they are ready to offer players to Sporting Lisbon, but they only want money.

“A swap deal won’t be easy, but Spurs remain optimistic and will push again for this deal in the next 24 hours.”

It’s not been the easiest season for Tottenham so far, and it seems clear changes are needed this January.

Antonio Conte has shown what he can do if he’s backed in the transfer market, so the north Londoners would surely do well to back him and deliver the targets he wants.