Exclusive: Man United scout prolific star, Spurs confident over transfer – Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing

Arsenal

Arsenal will have to decide how to proceed on the Ivan Fresneda deal. He’s yet to decide his future, with Borussia Dortmund also in the race and Real Valladolid keen to keep him on loan until the summer.

Barcelona

Real Betis want Hector Bellerin back, this is something they wanted since last summer but at the moment there’s no green light from Barcelona. We will see if that changes in the final days of the window.

Franck Kessie won’t leave Barcelona, Xavi confirms: “I’ve never considered Kessie’s departure. Kessie is a player I like, he gives us many variants in a game and he can be really important.”

Bournemouth

Bournemouth are now set to sign Nico Jackson, here we go! Full agreement on personal terms and between clubs with Villarreal for €23m fee plus €2.5m add ons, he will be in UK for medical tests today. One more big signing for Bournemouth after Ouattara.

Brighton

Brighton have made an opening bid for Mykola Matvienko — it’s close to €11m but it’s still far from Shakhtar Donetsk expectation. Shakhtar want €30m fee to sell the Ukrainian centre back in January.

Moises Caicedo: “I’m focused on Brighton. I’m here, I’m focused on this club so things from outside don’t trouble me, nor does it take that focus away because I’m focused only on here. I only try to be focused on club which opened the doors for me to be playing every week.”

Chelsea

Chelsea will push again for Malo Gusto this week. Talks are ongoing after they saw an opening bid rejected by Lyon. Chelsea are not giving up, despite Lyon fighting to keep the player. Personal terms have been agreed as revealed yesterday, as Malo Gusto dreams of Premier League football.

Chelsea have approached Benfica for Enzo Fernandez again one week ago, but there is no change. Benfica president Rui Costa has been very clear again: €120m or nothing. No fresh proposal has been made, as things stand — and no new contacts with Benfica.

Everton

Everton were left surprised and angry as Tottenham hijacked their move for Arnaut Danjuma. They are now exploring alternatives, including Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Everton have to make many decisions on many players including Amadou Onana, Anthony Gordon with Newcastle pushing now, and they’ll also have to select a new coach soon. Onana was not close to any top club during the summer, Everton were really determined on signing him in August.

Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce are confident of getting a deal done for Jayden Oosterwolde. Talks are well advanced with Parma. The player’s keen on the move, as I revealed in early January, and has already agreed personal terms.

Inter Milan

Inter will extend Matteo Darmian’s deal for one more year — and talks will take place with Hakan Calhanoglu and then Alessandro Bastoni to offer them new contract. Both Bastoni and Calhanoglu are out of contract in June 2024.

PSG are absolutely leading the race for Milan Skriniar. They wanted Skriniar since last summer and so English clubs are just informed but no one is close to signing Skriniar more than PSG. He’s a great defender, potentially one of the best bargains of the summer for sure.

Leeds United

Talks are ongoing between Leeds United and Juventus on the conditions of the Weston McKennie deal. Discussions are also happening on player side over personal terms. The other option for Leeds is Azzedine Ounahi from Angers.

Manchester United

As I always say, for Osimhen, Kane, Ramos… we have to wait for the summer. Nothing will happen now, just internal discussions at Manchester United. They are monitoring many strikers but nothing is concrete or advanced now; they sent their scouts to UCL games for Goncalo Ramos, but at the moment there’s nothing else.

Napoli

Pierluigi Gollini will complete medical tests as new Napoli goalkeeper today. Former Spurs GK joins Napoli on loan with buy option clause. The former PSG goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu will join Fiorentina as part of the deal.

Newcastle United

Flamengo have turned down €16m bid from Newcastle for Matheus Franca but talks are expected to continue.

Newcastle have submitted an opening bid for Anthony Gordon — pushing to get the deal done, all parties are now discussing. “I can tell you absolutely nothing,” Eddie Howe said when asked about the Gordon deal.

PSG

Real Valladolid

Real Valladolid are closing in on a deal for Moroccan World Cup star Selim Amallah. Negotiations are now at an advanced stage, paperwork could be completed this week.

No decision made by Ivan Fresneda… yet. €15m fee requested by Valladolid, Borussia Dortmund are pushing to get it done — Arsenal have to decide how to proceed in 24/48h. Valladolid want Fresneda to stay there on loan and BVB are discussing about it.

Red Bull Salzburg

Oscar Gloukh to RB Salzburg, done deal and here we go! Full agreement in place on €7m fee, personal terms agreed too. Israeli talent will join Salzburg from Maccabi Tel Aviv. Barcelona tried to sign Gloukh, as well as Benfica, Udinese and Borussia Dortmund, but no way.

Stuttgart

VfB Stuttgart are keen on signing Hugo Vetlesen from Bodo Glimt. The Norwegian midfielder is on their list as an option to be discussed soon.

Tottenham

Tottenham are prepared to sign all the documents with Villarreal and Arnaut Danjuma in the morning after medical tests in London. Loan move confirmed – no option or clause to make it permanent.

Tottenham decided to move during the night between Monday and Tuesday. They considered Danjuma on loan as big opportunity and so they jumped on it. Everton were shocked and angry as Danjuma agreed terms, did his medical tests and also media stuff; Everton will now explore many possibilities including Kamaldeen Sulemana and more.

Tottenham will push again for Pedro Porro – they are ready to offer players to Sporting Lisbon, but they only want money. A swap deal won’t be easy, but Spurs remain optimistic and will push again for this deal in the next 24 hours.

Antonio Conte: “I would like to help Kane. Harry loves Tottenham, this club is in his heart. It should be good if together we were able to win something because then it is important to have this record but I think it could be more important if you win a trophy.”