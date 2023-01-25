Video: Bruno Fernandes adds third goal for Man United after former Liverpool star fails to defend attack

Man United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 at the City Ground in their Carabao Cup first-leg clash and the third came via Bruno Fernandes.

Marcus Rashford gave United the lead in the first half before Wout Weghorst made it 2-0 going into the break. The third came just before the full-time whistle through Bruno Fernandes and that should send Erik ten Hag’s side to the final at Wembley on February 26th.

The goal came after former Liverpool star Neco Williams failed to stop the Man United attack before the ball eventually landed to the Portugal international who struck it sweetly, which can be seen below.