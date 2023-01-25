(Video) Erik ten Hag provides injury update after Manchester United star was substituted

Erik ten Hag has provided an update on Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford’s fitness after he was substituted against Nottingham Forest.

Rashford scored early on to get Manchester United off to the perfect start. The England international has been in sensational form, so United fans would have undoubtedly been worried to see him substituted after picking up a little knock earlier in the game.

Now, Ten Hag has addressed this decision to take him off and has eased United fans’ concerns.

Losing Rashford would be catastrophic for Manchester United considering the form he is in.

 

