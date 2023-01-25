(Video) First look at new Emirates Stadium display

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal have begun work on their outer stadium displays.

In an effort to reinvent the look of the Emirates Stadium, the Premier League leaders have replaced the ground’s cores and installed new graphics.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Tottenham optimistic over clinching transfer deal and will push again in next 24 hours

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool have clear preference out of four midfield transfer targets
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on transfer upheaval at Everton
Exclusive: Barcelona star is a transfer target for his former club

Some of the stadium’s new graphics include members of the club’s ‘invincible’ winners, including legends Thierry Henry and former captain Patrick Vieira.

A fan who spotted the stadium’s new look posted a video on Twitter, you can see it below.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.