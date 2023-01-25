(Video) First look at new Emirates Stadium display

Arsenal have begun work on their outer stadium displays.

In an effort to reinvent the look of the Emirates Stadium, the Premier League leaders have replaced the ground’s cores and installed new graphics.

Some of the stadium’s new graphics include members of the club’s ‘invincible’ winners, including legends Thierry Henry and former captain Patrick Vieira.

A fan who spotted the stadium’s new look posted a video on Twitter, you can see it below.