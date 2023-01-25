(Video) Marcus Rashford fires Manchester United into the lead with sensational solo goal

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Marcus Rashford fired Manchester United into the lead with a sensational solo goal.

Rashford has been in scintillating form under Erik ten Hag this season with almost every side he plays at the moment struggling to handle him.

The Manchester United attacker didn’t take long to score once again in the Carabao Cup, dribbling from near the halfway line, dancing through defenders before slotting past the goalkeeper.

Pictures from ESPN, Beinsports, and Sky Sports.

After a difficult few years, we’re starting to see Rashford reproduce his form of old.

