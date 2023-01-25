Marcus Rashford fired Manchester United into the lead with a sensational solo goal.

Rashford has been in scintillating form under Erik ten Hag this season with almost every side he plays at the moment struggling to handle him.

The Manchester United attacker didn’t take long to score once again in the Carabao Cup, dribbling from near the halfway line, dancing through defenders before slotting past the goalkeeper.

MARCUS RASHFORD WHAT A RUN ? His 10th goal in 10 games since the World Cup!! pic.twitter.com/iIXRLGwyfe — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 25, 2023

?? This is getting a bit ridiculous now… Marcus Rashford scores AGAIN for Man Utd!#NOTMUN | @UnitedBoxx pic.twitter.com/v6lp6Pc2ax — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) January 25, 2023

Pictures from ESPN, Beinsports, and Sky Sports.

After a difficult few years, we’re starting to see Rashford reproduce his form of old.