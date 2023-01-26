Newcastle United are reportedly growing increasingly confident over clinching the potential transfer of Everton winger Anthony Gordon.

The England Under-21 international has shone at Goodison Park and it makes sense that bigger clubs have been linked with him in recent times, with Newcastle now seemingly leading the chase, despite being wary of Chelsea as a potential rival, according to Football Insider.

Gordon could be a fine fit for Newcastle as Eddie Howe looks to continue putting together a strong young squad that can start to seriously compete with the traditional big six of the Premier League in the next few years.

Chelsea might well also feel Gordon would be a good addition, though they have also just brought in Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Joao Felix to strengthen their attacking options this January.

That could perhaps give Newcastle the edge and explain their confidence over this deal, while Football Insider add that Gordon has told friends he’d be keen on the move to St James’ Park.

The 21-year-old would surely do well to get out of Everton, who are enduring a miserable season as they face a fight against relegation.