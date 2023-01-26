Arnaut Danjuma’s video showreel + data dive

Perhaps unsurprisingly, I’m struggling to generate much enthusiasm for the announcement we’ve loaned in Danjuma.

This is a 25-year-old who has only demonstrated a goalscoring proficiency in the Championship, and if you believe that this attacker might compensate with assists and other appetite whetting talents you would be mistaken.

The idea that Antonio Conte specifically wanted the player is frankly implausible, simply on the basis of priorities elsewhere in his squad. What we have here is a moderate footballer who, in his La Liga career overall, he has appeared 33 times in the competition, with just 12 goals scored and three assists.

Villa Real only paid €20million for the boy and would appear that they have seen enough.

Welcome to Tottenham Hotspur.