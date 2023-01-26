Exclusive: Don’t rule out surprise late Arsenal transfer bid, says Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano insists you can’t rule out something surprising from Arsenal late on in the January transfer window amid links with Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Writing exclusively for the Daily Briefing, his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano made it clear that Arsenal are one of the teams being kept informed on Caicedo’s situation at Brighton.

He noted that the Gunners made a serious effort to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa on deadline day in the summer, with that interest coming pretty much out of nowhere, so he wouldn’t rule out the north London giants trying something similar again.

Arsenal have had a decent transfer window so far, bringing in Leandro Trossard from Brighton and Jakub Kiwior from Spezia, but another body in midfield wouldn’t go amiss as Mikel Arteta lacks depth behind Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey.

Caicedo has been outstanding in his time in the Premier League and could be ideal to give AFC more quality options in that area of the pitch.

“I wouldn’t exclude anything happening in the final days, after last summer they tried on Deadline Day for Douglas Luiz out of nothing,” Romano said.

“Let’s see for Caicedo, it’s important to underline that Brighton have no intention to sell unless they receive an important bid; Arsenal are informed on the player’s side.”

MORE: In-form Arsenal star had TWO offers to leave before crucial Arteta intervention